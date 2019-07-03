Astros' Jose Altuve: Collects four hits in win

Altuve went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Rockies.

This was Altuve's first four-hit night since returning from the injured list. He's hit safely in nine of the 12 games since being activated, batting .340 (18-for-53) with eight runs scored while primarily batting second in the order.

