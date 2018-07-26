Astros' Jose Altuve: Considered day-to-day with knee discomfort

Altuve is considered day-to-day with knee comfort, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

The issue which caused him to leave Wednesday's contest against the Rockies is apparently one which has been bothering him for a few days. The Astros have an off day Thursday and hope that their star second baseman could return Friday against the Rangers.

