Altuve went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Altuve split the gap in the sixth inning to plate George Springer then later scored the eventual game-winning run on a Kyle Tucker single. Believe it or not, Altuve's run-producing force out in the third inning snapped a 15-game streak without an RBI. There have been a few times during the season where it looked like Altuve would snap out of the slump, and this is another. The .319-slugger has back-to-back games with extra-base hits.