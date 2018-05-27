Astros' Jose Altuve: Double short of cycle Saturday

Altuve went 4-for-4 with a triple, a home run, three runs scored, two RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's 8-6 loss to Cleveland.

The homer was just his third of the year, and Altuve's first since April 28, while the steals give him a paltry six through 53 games. It's been a relatively disappointing start to the season for the 2017 American League MVP, at least by his high standards, but Altuve seems locked in right now, hitting .390 (16-for-41) over his last 10 games with seven runs, nine RBI and four steals.