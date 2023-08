Altuve went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Orioles.

The veteran second baseman extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a vintage performance that included his 11th steal of the season. Over that stretch, Altuve's slashing .378/.451/.578 with two homers, six pilfers, six RBI and 13 runs as he tries to make up for lost time -- he's missed 71 of the Astros' 115 games so far this season due primarily to thumb and oblique injuries.