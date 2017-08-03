Astros' Jose Altuve: Earns AL award for July

Altuve was named the American League Player of the Month for July, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

If you don't own Altuve in a fantasy league, you might not be aware that the perennial MVP candidate hit .485 in 99 July at-bats, setting a franchise record for batting average in a calendar month. The All-Star second baseman led the AL in on-base percentage (.523) and slugging (.727).