Astros' Jose Altuve: Earns AL award for July
Altuve was named the American League Player of the Month for July, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
If you don't own Altuve in a fantasy league, you might not be aware that the perennial MVP candidate hit .485 in 99 July at-bats, setting a franchise record for batting average in a calendar month. The All-Star second baseman led the AL in on-base percentage (.523) and slugging (.727).
