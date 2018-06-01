Astros' Jose Altuve: Extends hit streak to seven

Altuve went 2-for-4 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Red Sox.

Altuve hit safely for a seventh consecutive game, a ridiculous run that's seen him go 17-for-31 (.548) with six extra-base hits, seven RBI and eight runs scored. The power component of Altuve's game is still missing in action, but he leads MLB in hits (80) and is fifth in average (.338).

