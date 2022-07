Altuve went 1-for-2 with a solo homer, two additional RBI and two walks in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Royals.

Altuve slugged his 17th home run in the fifth inning to tie the game 2-2 and added walks in the third and seventh. He also extended the Astros' lead to 4-2 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. During his current six-game hitting streak, Altuve is slashing .435/.517/.783 with two homers and six RBI.