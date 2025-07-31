Altuve went 4-for-4 with a three-run homer and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Nationals.

Altuve put the Astros ahead for good in the second inning with a two-out blast off MacKenzie Gore, his 18th homer of the year. The 35-year-old Altuve had quite a month at the plate, batting .363 with five homers and a 1.055 OPS across 24 games in July. Overall, he's slashing .284/.345/.465 with 57 RBI, 59 runs scored and six stolen bases across 447 plate appearances this year.