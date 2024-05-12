Altuve is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After being limited to playing in 90 games in 2023, Altuve is off to a healthy start to 2024. He's started in each of Houston's first 39 games, but he'll be on the bench Sunday in what looks to be a routine maintenance day. Mauricio Dubon will check in at second base for Altuve, who gets the day off while he's in the midst of a minor slump at the dish. Altuve has gone 3-for-21 with seven strikeouts over his last five starts.