Astros' Jose Altuve: Heats up at home

Altuve went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 win over the Yankees.

The homer was Altuve's second of the season and his third RBI since Houston returned home after a season-opening road trip. Altuve is 6-for-16 with three runs, a homer and three RBI in four games back at Minute Maid Park.

More News
Our Latest Stories