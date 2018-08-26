Astros' Jose Altuve: Hit on elbow, stays in game

Altuve was hit on the left elbow by a fastball, but remained in the game, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve was in noticeable pain after getting plunked in the seventh inning, but managed to stay in the game and was part of a four-run outburst in the eighth inning. That he returned to the game is a positive sign, but we need to see how the elbow responds the next day.