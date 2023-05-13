Altuve (thumb) went 0-for-4 and played seven innings for Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday.
Altuve said after the game that he plans to play tomorrow, and that his timing is still off which is to be expected, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports. The infielder got his first action since breaking his thumb during the World Baseball Classic back in March, and the most important thing is that he's finally getting reps after missing two-plus months. Altuve will likely need a few more rehab games, but it appears likely he'll be playing for the Astros and hitting at the top of the lineup at some point next week.
More News
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Taking live BP in Triple-A•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: May be week away from minors games•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Hits again, progressing rapidly•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Takes first batting practice•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Cleared to field grounders•