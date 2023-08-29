Altuve hit for the cycle Monday, finishing 4-for-6 with a home run, a triple, a double, four RBI and four runs scored in a win over Boston.

Altuve knocked a two-run triple in the sixth inning and capped off his big night with a two-run homer in the eighth. He snapped a 16-game homerless drought but he still hit .339 during that stretch. Since returning from the injured list July 26, Altuve has gone 46-for-121 (.380) with 14 extra-base hits. He's now slashing .322/.415/.529 through 282 plate appearances.