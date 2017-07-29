Astros' Jose Altuve: Homer short of cycle Friday

Altuve went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Tigers.

He extended his hitting streak to 19 games with another impressive performance, and Altuve's hitting .524 (44-for-84) over that stretch with four homers, five steals, 19 RBI and 21 runs. The second-base dynamo has pushed his OPS up to a career-high 1.018 with the surge, and after finishing third in AL MVP voting last year he could be headed for his first major award in 2017.