Astros' Jose Altuve: Homer short of cycle Friday
Altuve went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Tigers.
He extended his hitting streak to 19 games with another impressive performance, and Altuve's hitting .524 (44-for-84) over that stretch with four homers, five steals, 19 RBI and 21 runs. The second-base dynamo has pushed his OPS up to a career-high 1.018 with the surge, and after finishing third in AL MVP voting last year he could be headed for his first major award in 2017.
More News
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Second straight four-hit game•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Goes 4-for-5 with three-run shot•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Launches 14th homer Saturday•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: To get day off Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...