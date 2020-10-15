Altuve went 2-for-4 with a homer and a pair of RBI in Wednesday's ALCS Game 4 win over the Rays.

Altuve's sudden throwing issues have been the primary storyline surrounding him this season, though his bat has been just fine. He didn't make an error in this one, and his pair of RBI proved crucial in his team's 4-3 win. He opened the scoring with a solo shot off Tyler Glasnow in the bottom of the first and added another run two innings later on an RBI double. His five homers thus far in the playoffs already match his total from the regular season.