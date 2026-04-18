Astros' Jose Altuve: Homers in loss Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Altuve went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Cardinals.
Altuve took Kyle Leahy deep in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull Houston within one run. After batting .378 through the first 11 games of the season, Altuve is 8-for-38 (.211) over his last nine games. Altuve's homer Friday was his first RBI in that span. The second baseman is slashing .293/.404/.493 with three home runs, seven RBI, 15 runs scored, one stolen base and a 14:17 BB:K across 89 trips to the plate.
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