Altuve went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-2 win Thursday over Detroit.
Altuve took Tarik Skubal deep on the first pitch he saw Thursday. He added a single in the third but made a baserunning error and was caught stealing following a pickoff attempt. After missing 12 games due to a groin injury, the second baseman is 4-for-12 with two homers and three walks over his last four games. He's walked in 14.3% of his plate appearances so far, double his career average. While his average sits at .208 for the season, with a .307 career average it's more likely than not that that rate will continue to rise.