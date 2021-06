Altuve went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and three walks in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Boston.

The second baseman led off Houston's half of the first inning with a 435-foot homer to give the Astros a lead they did not relinquish. He also reached base via walk three times, pushing his season OBP to .369. Altuve also has eight home runs and 24 RBI as part of a bounceback campaign during which he has posted a .841 OPS -- over 200 points better than his 2020 mark.