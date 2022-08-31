Altuve went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored Tuesday against the Rangers.

Altuve powered Houston's modest offensive output, first leading off the game with a double before coming around to score. Two frames later, he took Dane Dunning yard to tally his 22nd homer of the campaign. Across his last 10 games, Altuve has six multi-hit performances, helping him maintain a .341 average with two homers, four RBI and eight runs scored in that span. For the season, he owns a .284/.369/.511 line across 482 plate appearances.