Altuve went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Altuve showed off his speed and his power Tuesday at he hit a solo home run in the third inning and stole second base after reaching via the walk in the ninth inning. The homer, Altuve's 24th on the season, extended his lead among second basemen. The stolen base was his 15th on the season and gives him an outside shot to record his first 20/20 season since 2017.