Altuve went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two stolen bases, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Yankees.

Altuve showcased plenty of power during the Astros' four-game series against the Yankees, and he recorded his first steals since June 4 during Sunday's 10-inning loss. The 32-year-old went 5-for-14 with two homers, two doubles, four runs, two RBI and two stolen bases over the four matchups against the Yankees.