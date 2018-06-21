Astros' Jose Altuve: Homers twice after rest day
Altuve hit two solo home runs in a 3-for-4 game Wednesday against the Rays.
Apparently Altuve's first day off of the season Tuesday did him some good. The only aspect of Altuve's game that has dropped off from the past two seasons thus far in 2018 has been his power, and he's already hard at work to fix that. That said, with just seven home runs in 2018, it's unlikely he'll match his total of 24 from both 2016 and 2017.
