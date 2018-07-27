Astros' Jose Altuve: Hopeful for this weekend
Altuve (knee) is hopeful to play this weekend against the Rangers after leaving Wednesday's game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Altuve described the injury as "not a big deal" while manager A.J. Hinch said the second baseman could have played through the injury. Both the player and manager acknowledged it was a prudent decision to remove him from the game, particularly with a day off Thursday. Altuve could return as soon as Friday.
