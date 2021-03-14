Altuve is one of the candidates to bat leadoff for the Astros in 2021, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager Dusty Baker said batting the 30-year-old leadoff is something he'd "consider,", and he previously named Carlos Correa and Myles Straw as candidates to hit atop the order. George Spinger dominated that spot in the order over the past number of years, and his departure during the offseason leaves a hole in the lineup for the Astros. Altuve operated as Houston's primary leadoff man during 2014 and 2015, but he hasn't seen regular action in that spot since 2016. He's also looking for a rebound campaign after struggling with a .219/.286/.344 slash line and career-high 18.6 percent strikeout rate in 2020.