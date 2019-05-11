Astros' Jose Altuve: Injured list trip likely

Altuve (hamstring) is likely to require a trip to the injured list, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch described Altuve's injury as a "slight strain" but also said he was "not optimistic" that the second baseman would avoid a trip to the IL. Aledmys Diaz gets the start at second base Saturday against the Rangers and would likely see several more starts should Altuve indeed need some more time off.