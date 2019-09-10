Astros' Jose Altuve: Is perfect in win
Altuve went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a second run scored in Monday's 15-0 win over the Athletics.
Altuve has hit safely in 15 of the last 16 games, slashing .364/.394/.652 during that stretch. That's just one chunk of games during a monster second half in which he's been a different hitter than he was in the first half. That suggests the hamstring injury he dealt with during May and June played a role in his depressed early-season numbers. Altuve, who had .781 OPS in 55 first-half games, has a 1.051 OPS over 54 games since the All-Star break.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...