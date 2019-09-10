Astros' Jose Altuve: Is perfect in win

Altuve went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a second run scored in Monday's 15-0 win over the Athletics.

Altuve has hit safely in 15 of the last 16 games, slashing .364/.394/.652 during that stretch. That's just one chunk of games during a monster second half in which he's been a different hitter than he was in the first half. That suggests the hamstring injury he dealt with during May and June played a role in his depressed early-season numbers. Altuve, who had .781 OPS in 55 first-half games, has a 1.051 OPS over 54 games since the All-Star break.