Astros' Jose Altuve: Joins team on road trip

Altuve (knee) traveled with the team to Oakland, and he ran sprints on the field prior to Friday's matchup with the Athletics, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve managed to take some ground balls and participate in batting practice Wednesday, so it's good to see him starting to ramp up his baseball activities. An exact timetable for his return hasn't been given, but the fact that he's with the team on the road means he could return sometime in the near future. Altuve still hasn't been ruled out for Friday's series opener.