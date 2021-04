Altuve reached five times Friday, going 3-for-3 with two walks and four runs scored in a 9-5 win over Oakland.

So far, so good with Altuve atop the Astros batting order. He's 4-for-7 with three walks and six runs scored over two games. The top of the order -- Altuve, Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman -- combined to go 8-for-12 with four RBI and scored eight of Houston's nine runs Friday.