Altuve went 3-for-3 with two home runs, one double, two walks, five RBI and four runs scored in Friday's 18-1 win over the Dodgers.

Altuve hit a two-run blast in the third inning and then added a three-run homer as the Astros rallied for 10 runs in the sixth. The second baseman has logged three consecutive multi-hit efforts after going just 4-for-37 (.108) over the 11 games before this surge. He's now at a .269/.331/.443 slash line with 15 homers, 44 RBI, 46 runs scored and six stolen bases over 85 contests this season.