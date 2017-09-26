Play

Astros' Jose Altuve: Leaves after hit by pitch on wrist

Altuve left Monday's game after taking a pitch off the left wrist, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros have clinched, so this move may have been precautionary, but all the small bones in the hand and wrist make any hit-by-pitch scary. Consider Altuve day-to-day until X-rays or any other further evaluations can be performed.

