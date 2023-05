Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Altuve left Tuesday's game against the Brewers due to illness as a precaution, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Altuve is still being evaluated, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The infielder went 1-for-3 before being replaced by Mauricio Dubon at second base. Altuve should be considered day-to-day with a chance to return to the lineup for the series finale against the Brewers on Wednesday.