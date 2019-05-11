Astros' Jose Altuve: Leaves game with injury

Altuve exited Friday's game against the Rangers after suffering an undisclosed injury, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Altuve appeared to suffer the injury after legging out an infield single, although the extent of the injury remains a mystery. He'll be considered day-to-day until the Astros provide on update on his status.

