Astros' Jose Altuve: Leaves with neck discomfort

Altuve left Thursday's game against the Nationals with neck discomfort, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.

Altuve left in the seventh inning and was replaced at second base by Marwin Gonzalez. This is likely the kind of injury Altuve would be playing through if it wasn't for the Astros' double-digit lead in the American League West. Consider him day-to-day.

