Altuve went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.

Altuve had been stuck on 19 homers for his last 21 games, going 21-for-73 (.288) with nine doubles in that span. He finally snapped the power drought with a fifth-inning solo shot to secure the fifth 20-homer season in his career. The second baseman has added a .280/.369/.507 slash line with 42 RBI, 65 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and 26 doubles through 434 plate appearances.