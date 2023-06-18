Altuve went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a solo homer and one steal in Saturday's 10-3 loss against the Reds.

Altuve notched his first four-hit game of the season and hit his first home run since May 29. The veteran missed the beginning of the campaign while working his way back from a thumb injury and got off to a fast start, slashing .316/.409/.553 over his first 10 games. However, he had just six hits over his last nine games (37 plate appearances) coming into Saturday. Despite his recent struggles, Altuve figures to be a mainstay at second base as long as he's healthy.