Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Altuve (thumb) could be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment "within a week or so, maybe, as long as he continues to progress," Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Despite undergoing surgery to repair his fractured right thumb March 22, Altuve looks like he could be on pace for a return from the 10-day injured list in fewer than two months. He took batting practice for the second consecutive day Sunday and also took part in fielding work and baserunning drills. Mauricio Dubon has been holding down the fort at the keystone all season while Altuve has been on the shelf, but Dubon is expected to move into more of a utility role once the eight-time All-Star completes his rehab assignment and is deemed ready for his 2023 MLB debut.