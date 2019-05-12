Astros' Jose Altuve: Moves to injured list

Altuve (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Altuve suffered the left hamstring strain in Friday's game and manager A.J. Hinch indicated earlier Saturday that a trip to the IL was likely. The strain was described as "slight," so the 29-year-old may be able to avoid an extended stay on the shelf. Aledmys Diaz -- who hit a grand slam Saturday night -- figures to be the primary fill-in at second base for the Astros in his absence.

