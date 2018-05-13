Astros' Jose Altuve: Moves to leadoff Saturday
Altuve replaced the injured George Springer (elbow) as the leadoff hitter and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.
Altuve, who has played all 41 of Houston's games, has gone eight consecutive at-bats without a hit and had not gone hitless in two consecutive games until Saturday. Springer's expected to sit out the final game of Texas series Sunday, so we could get another look at Altuve atop the Astros' order, unless manager A.J. Hinch regards Altuve's "slump" as a need to rest the second baseman.
