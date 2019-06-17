Astros' Jose Altuve: Nearing end of rehab stint

Manager A.J. Hinch said Monday "could be" Altuve's (hamstring) final minor-league rehab game, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After going hitless in his first rehab game with Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Altuve went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's game with the Express. The Astros will reevaluate Altuve after his third rehab game Monday -- his first back-to-back appearance -- and if the second baseman reports no issues, it sounds like he could be activated shortly thereafter. Hinch noted "it's not out of the question" that Altuve plays in another rehab game following Monday.

