Astros' Jose Altuve: Not in Friday's lineup
Jul 15, 2022
Altuve (leg) will sit Friday against Oakland.
Altuve left Thursday's game against the Angels with a bruise after getting hit by a pitch in his left leg. He'll miss at least one game, with Mauricio Dubon leading off and playing second base in his absence.
