Astros' Jose Altuve: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Altuve (forearm) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

Altuve underwent an MRI after being forced from Monday's game, and he was diagnosed with only a bruise. While Altuve's injury is minor, the Astros are playing only for playoff positioning at this point, so he will get a day off to rest and recover. Marwin Gonzalez will get the start at second base Tuesday night.

