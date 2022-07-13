Altuve went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

Altuve has a hit in every game he's appeared in during July, going 14-for-37 (.378) in 10 games this month. He's added two steals, two home runs, seven RBI and eight runs scored in that span. The second baseman has started to look more like his past self with the steady hitting atop the order. He's now slashing .280/.372/.534 with seven steals, 17 long balls, 33 RBI and 47 runs scored in 70 contests overall.