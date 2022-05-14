Altuve (undisclosed) isn't starting Saturday against the Nationals.
Altuve was removed from Friday's game against Washington as a precautionary measure after slipping on the grass, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game. However, manager Dusty Baker said Altuve was due for a day off anyway, while general manager James Click is optimistic that the second baseman will avoid a trip to the injured list. Altuve should be considered day-to-day, while Niko Goodrum will start at second base and bat eighth Saturday.