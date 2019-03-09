Astros' Jose Altuve: On Saturday's travel roster

Altuve (side) is likely to play Saturday against the Cardinals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Both Altuve and Alex Bregman are back on the the travel roster, which means they are expected to play. Altuve suffered his injury Wednesday and was held out the last two days as a precaution. Manager AJ Hinch said both could have suited up Friday, but it wasn't worth the risk.

