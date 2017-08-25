Astros' Jose Altuve: Out of lineup Friday
Altuve (neck) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Marwin Gonzalez will take over at second base in place of Altuve, who left Thursday's game with neck discomfort. He will be forced to miss at least one start as a result of the issue, but the Astros haven't given any indication that this is more than a day-to-day concern.
