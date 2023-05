Altuve (illness) is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Brewers.

After exiting Tuesday's 6-0 loss to the Brewers early due to an illness, Altuve will remain on the bench Wednesday in Milwaukee. Considering the fact that the Astros have a day off Thursday, Altuve will have an extra day to feel better ahead of Houston's three-game series with Oakland starting Friday. Mauricio Dubon will draw the start at second base and bat leadoff in the series finale with the Brewers.