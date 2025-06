Altuve is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Altuve started the previous 25 games but will receive Sunday off after going 0-for-5 in Saturday's contest. Even with that hitless showing, the 35-year-old still has a .328/.347/.552 slash line with five homers in his past 17 games. Shay Whitcomb is manning the keystone Sunday for the Astros.