Astros manager Dusty Baker said Altuve is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta due to a sore shoulder, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Altuve is day-to-day and Aledmys Diaz (groin) was placed on the injured list a few days ago, which likely explains why Houston chose to call up utility man David Hensley from Triple-A Sugar Land ahead of Sunday's series finale. At this stage, Altuve is viewed as day-to-day, but it's unclear if he'll be available for the Astros' upcoming three-game series against the Twins following Monday's team off day. Mauricio Dubon will fill in at the keystone for Altuve for at least Sunday's contest.