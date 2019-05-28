Astros' Jose Altuve: Pauses rehab with leg fatigue

Altuve (hamstring) was sent home from his rehab assignment due to right leg fatigue Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Altuve's hamstring strain was on his left leg, but his right knee was the one on which he had surgery back in October. He had appeared to be close to a return from the injured list but will now be delayed. The severity of the setback is not yet clear.

